This Epic DIY Christmas Village Tree Changes Everything You Know About Christmas Trees

This year we have seen a large wave of unique DIY Christmas decorations sweeping all over social media. From pool noodles turned yard art, a Christmas tree made from yarn, Dollar Tree mop heads transformed into a fluffy wreath, and how hot glue can help you hang your Christmas lights.

Another stellar Christmas idea we came across is the most unique Christmas tree that @campfrithadventures has created. This DIY Christmas village tree is far from the basic Christmas tree, and we are in love!

To first make the stand of the tree they start with a square post, adding pre-assembled round discs that start large and get smaller as the discs get higher. The discs all have an edge trim of evergreen christmas foliage. Once all the discs have been added and stacked, they add fake snow sheets to the bottoms of the disc tiers and wrap garland with twinkle lights up around the post and lastly they add a mini Christmas tree on top.

The shelves created on the tiered Christmas tree make the perfect stand to add a Christmas village to which is what the video poster is planning on doing! You could really let you imagination fly with the different tiers. You could allow a story to unfold on each section of the tree!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.