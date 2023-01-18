Watch as Woman Enters Her 'Villain Era' With a Gorgeous Lair Makeover

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

‘Whimsigoth’. Not a term I had ever heard before, but honestly, as soon as I did I knew I had to make it a part of my lingo and style. It combines eclectic fantasy and whimsical elements with more traditional goth ones into something cooler than both, yet still seamless and timeless at the same time!

Case in point, this epic closet makeover by Charlsie, aka a League of Her Home, who took the space from drab into dramatic with a coat of black paint and a few other changes.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, to say that Charlsie starts off with a space that is rather boring is a bit of an understatement, especially considering how the whole look winds up. There’s some storage space, and a built-in, but otherwise, the area is a bland white with nothing really going on.

So what does Charlsie do?



Well, pretty much up-end everything, that is what!



She adds some absolutely gorgeous gold and star-themed black wallpaper to the walls, as well as a bunch of aged gold accents just about everywhere. Some of these accents include a gilded mirror and a stunning old-style light on the wall that already has gothic elements, to help showcase some of the rest of the room.

There are also books and candles, a unique lighting element that sends up a spray of color on the wall that I can’t help but think makes the area look like an upscale rave of some sort, in addition to a lot of other bits and bobs that really bring the entire room together.

Personally I love the look, but my absolute favorite HAS to be that absolutely gorgeous wallpaper! That alone I can see myself putting on just about every wall in my house!



