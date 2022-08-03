Skip to main content

This Vintage Cookie Jar Collection Is Proof Of Why You Need To Try Estate Sales

There are some amazing finds here…

One of the reasons why thrifters are so great at finding deals and rare vintage items is because they know thrifting isn’t a one-stop shop. In order to be successful at thrifting, you can’t just stop at one store; it’s not only best to visit multiple thrift stores, but also garage sales, and even stopping to sift through the unwanted items that people leave on the sidewalk in front of their home.

While you can definitely find some gems at those places, some people go a step further and even commit to dumpster diving and visiting estate sales to get their hands on highly coveted vintage finds. The latter is the case with TikTok content creator Hannah of @ghostsoda. While shopping at an estate sale, she found a cool collection of vintage cookie jars that you definitely wouldn’t be able to find sitting on a store shelf.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, this estate sale was loaded with a plethora of vintage cookie jars! There were multiple shelves stacked with vintage jars including cartoon classics such as “Bettie Boom,” “Looney Tunes,” “Muppet Babies,” and “101 Dalmatians,” as well as popular movies “Space Jam” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Hannah mentioned that these cookie jars were quite expensive, but considering how vintage these jars are, grabbing at least one may make for a great investment! 

