Manhattan Woman Scores Amazing Vintage Finds While Dumpster Diving

She struck gold!

We’re always amazed by the folks who make a hobby out of dumpster diving and even more amazed when they find unorthodox items that we wouldn’t expect to find in the trash at all. We previously reported how one woman found expensive school calculators in perfect condition while going through a dumpster and a Denver woman scored an unbelievable find sitting next to the dumpster while going for her morning run.

Today’s dumpster dump is coming from the streets of Manhattan and like the other two women, she found some unbelievable items in the dumpster!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

TikTok content creator @thetrashwalker recently uploaded a dumpster diving video showing her amazing find that consisted of a watch, opera glasses, a ton of costume jewelry, vintage décor, a pathos plant in a beautiful planter pot and so much more.

We’re amazed by her finds and so are her followers and viewers in the comment section. "OMG.. Not me screaming at the phone to take the plant first,” @missworld307 commented. “That's incredible!!!!” @strawberryjungle wrote. “I live on the Gold Coast Au and we just put our bits and pieces on the curb for anyone to pick up. It is such a great way to recycle,” @rogersmel1975 shared. “This is a whole estate sale!!” @saigesprig hilariously wrote.

Seriously, between thrifting and dumpster diving, we’re clearly missing out on some great finds! if we’re not doing either of these activities!

