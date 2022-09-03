Skip to main content

You Will Not Believe What Vintage Hairdryers Used to Look Like

Could you use this?

There is just something a bit special about antiques. Sometimes it really feels like more care and effort went into their creation, mostly because they weren’t as mass-produced as what we see on store shelves today. It is part of the reason why so many people are fond of finding vintage pieces and antiques and refurbing them. These cherished, if old, pieces are more unique and often bring a certain spark all their own when we bring them into our homes.

It could be anything from old chairs or furniture that you find at the local market or a resale shop that you can see yourself refurbing and using once more or appliances that have long since gone out of style but are still somehow interesting. That is exactly what we are covering today, and the actual vintage piece we are looking at will probably surprise you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So you might not have spent much time thinking about vintage hair dryers, but they looked… pretty interesting, to say the least, as one TikTok creator recently found out. Margaret Bienert and her husband Corey are the co-creators of A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour channel, and typically they go around finding unique and interesting hotels to explore.

They recently headed out to a vacation rental property in Minnesota called Grandpa’s Pool House, and the theme decorations definitely made the cut. One item in particular, a vintage hair dryer, called out to Margaret more than most.

The hair dryer itself, well… Let’s start off by saying it doesn’t necessarily look like your typical hair dresser. In fact, it kind of looks like a heavy silver old-school pistol straight from any popular black and white cowboy show. Now, while we aren’t too sure if we would be brave enough to use it ourselves, it sure does make a great statement piece and it really fits in well with the other vintage items strewn throughout the rental.

Now, if only we could get Revlon or others to make something as cool as this but modern! 

