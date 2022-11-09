Skip to main content

Trendy Vintage Ladder Gets the Perfect “Second Chance”

We love how cute and functional this is

There are tons of benefits to thrifting and giving items a “second chance,” including helping the environment, supporting smaller businesses and saving money while getting your hands on a unique item. While the thrifting process is such a fun and collectivity within itself, it’s what you do with your newly scored vintage item that can elevate it and make it even more cool.

One TikTok user, @jadedoutch, got her hands on a vintage ladder and instead of using it to hang towels in the bathroom or as a blanket holder in her living room, she does something else cool with it and we absolutely love it!

How cool is this idea?! we love how she decided to hang the ladder sideways and use it as a shelf to hang her green leafy plants and cute colorful glass bottles — it’s such a unique décor idea and we’re definitely taking notes!

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers loved the cute idea and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Love that ladder! Your sense of style is spot on,” @ourroguehome shared. “Oohhhhh I'm obsessed with the ladder and the décor,” @jtom36 commented. “Oh wow this is stunning!” @mandyjjsmum wrote. “Beautiful! Could cosy up in there watch the holiday with a hot chocolate,” @victoriakatedunba commented.

Our thoughts exactly! This a beautiful way to upcycle and give an item a second chance!

