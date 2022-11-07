All This Lamp Needed Was a Little Purple Paint

Going antiquing is such a fun activity, looking for the perfect score and item that has been waiting for your arrival. Sometimes it's quite hard to think how to transform an item when we are out on our own. Which is why we love getting inspiration from other people online who transform their thrifted treasures into unique beautiful items.

This is exactly what @saraheartmann has done, she thrifted and items we probably wouldn't have even had a second look at and made it into a piece we all are drooling over and wish we had on display in our own homes.

This poor lamp, so many people walked past it without giving it the time of day until Sarah noticed the potential it held. She brought it home, took the bulb out and taped up the socket and plug and began adding a thick coat of spray paint primer. Once dry she added a lush coat of pastel lilac purple, which made this cheap antique lamp look expensive and trendy. She adds a large bulb that has a muted yellow hue, tying perfectly in with the purple paint.

Next time you see a funky looking antique think to yourself, ‘could purple save this?’ because you could be shocked to find out that purple might indeed save that antique.

