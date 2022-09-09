Skip to main content

Woman Restores Grandma's Vintage Wooden Pillsbury Dough Boy Calendar

It looks better than ever.

People of all ages may find it painful to watch their cherished mementos or sentimental items from the past deteriorate and crumble with time. And for many, these trinkets aren't simply neat old antiques or decorative items; they're also sources of solace, nostalgia, and love since they're loaded with memories.

Imagine something from your childhood, something you love and that had some special importance in your life getting dusty, dirty, and falling into disrepair simply due to time. Now, imagine someone coming in and restoring that to ‘like-new’ condition. That would be awesome, right? Well, that is exactly what this granddaughter did with her grandma’s antique Pillsbury Doughboy calendar, and the results are astounding.

Alison Dunlap starts off the video by saying just how pumped she is, then reveals exactly what she is so pumped about. Her cousin found their grandmother’s antique Pillsbury Doughboy calendar which, while dirty, had every single one of its pieces still intact and with the calendar itself. You can even see where each piece had sat for years by the dust ring left behind.

Just dusting the piece down helps so much, and we are stunned by just how perfect the colors have remained over the years. Maybe the dust even helped protect some of the white and pale blue beneath, who knows? Now, the date does reveal that this was made in 1997 which, mindblowing to some, does make this piece twenty-five years old. (We know, take a minute…)


Alison then goes through, slotting all of the numbered days into place, and then we get to enjoy as she goes through, Doughboy by Doughboy, the different statues for each month. Her excitement can practically be felt even through the computer screen, and honestly, it is almost more adorable to hear how happy she is than to watch the video itself!

Have any special memories, or wish there was something from your past that could be restored? Maybe now is the time to do something about it!

