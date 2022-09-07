Skip to main content

Do You Remember This Vintage Organizer?

Um, where can we find one too?!

Whether you are new to home ownership or are someone who has worked your home top to bottom and fixed all of its problems, you should know that you will need tools. And often, that isn’t just one or two things, but a whole tool kit of specialized instruments necessary for sawing, hammering, cutting, nailing, etc.

And yes, while we may know all the tools that we need to gather for our projects, it is a little bit more difficult to keep everything in one place. That is why we have giant tool kits, such as rolling ones or that extra shelf in your garage, but what if we told you that there is an even better option? Or at least, there was at one time.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It is true that sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got till it's gone. And until TikTok channel YesterdaysNews brought this item to our attention, we really had forgotten this old style of tool kit. But now that we do remember it, we want to bring it back asap.

So what is the toolkit? Well, it is the rolykit!

Pretty much considered some wierd offspring of a toolbox and a Caboodle, this unusual storage set from the 1970s and if it doesn’t unlock some hidden memory then we are so, so sorry (and you might just be a bit too young.) Literally these things were all over tv commercials throughout the 80s and 90s, and we can bet that your handy or craft parent more than likely had one.

When it's rolled up, your tools are safely stowed away, but you can also unlock it, roll it out, and have the complete set at your disposal. This thing has incredible storage capacity, and its ability to store anything and everything is amazing.

You have needles for knitting that you don’t want just out and about? Throw them in the Roly! Tweezers, nails, screws, all the bits and bobs along with your tools? The Rolykit can hold it all, not to mention you could shake the thing like it was going through an earthquake and nothing would pop out.


So we have just one last question - why haven’t these come back yet? 

