Woman Creates “Accent Floors” With Quirkly Vinyl Floor Cut Out

You've probably heard of accent walls created with paint, or mirrors. But what about accent floors? That's right! As easy as creating an accent wall, maybe even easier.

TikTok creator Kendra Parkis demonstrates in her video, how exactly an accent floor comes to life! Let's take a look!

Such a cool idea!

And so easy to do.

Kendra used the Livelynine Checkered Black and White Vinyl Flooring Roll from Amazon, which is budget- and renter-friendly. It's a win-win. It's also super easy to apply.

To get started, she measured exactly how much of the roll she needs to cover her kitchen area with by the stove and sink because that's where the most mishaps happen. Then, she drew on some wiggly waves, used a box cutter, and peeled the remains off.

That's it.

TikTok loved it too, of course!

As TikToker @danaelolol commented,

"I put this on my kitchen floor too."



This seems to be a popular design and option, the black and white tiles, I mean.

And TikToker @victoriaguy713 wrote,

"I love this!!"

I do too.

Another TikToker (@thepaintedloom) also said,

"This is dope."

It sure is.

It might be even quicker, to lay out the paper and mark the design before sticking it to the floor. Unless this was a sudden decision.

If you don't want to use vinyl contact paper for floors and want to cover your entire kitchen or bathroom floor, you could also use vinyl peel-and-stick tiles instead. These are also easy to use and budget- and renter-friendly.

