Kitchen Cleaning Hack - Get a Vinyl Rug That Looks Like a Carpet!

Have you ever gone into your kitchen and wanted to walk right back out because it was a mess? I know I have, plenty of times. Whether it is making sure that the counters are cleaned off after a big meal, emptying out the fridge or dishwasher, or even making sure the floors are spotless - it’s a big task!



One thing that could help, strangely, is a vinyl rug! I’ll let Brittanee of CasaBrittanee on TikTok explain!

Between mopping and sweeping and making sure you get in, around, and under all the corners and crevices of your kitchen - there’s just a lot. Not to mention if there are spills or anything like that!

But one thing that might help your clean-up game might, oddly enough, be the thing you’d never think to put in your kitchen - a rug! But not just any rug, no. You’ll want to buy a vinyl rug! And even better, these rugs can make any space look so much better, especially if you’ve got cracked or older tiles that just don’t look as good as they used to.

All you have to do is go online and search up a vinyl rug that you really like, order it, and have it delivered to your home. Pick out a spot, throw it down, and voila - instant upgrade to your entire space! Better yet, these vinyl rugs are so much easier to clean - all they require is a quick sweep or mop, and even spills don’t hold a chance!



Overall it’s a quick and easy way to make your kitchen look so much nicer, while also making it a bit easier to clean at the same time!



