These Hooks for Vinyl Siding Will Totally Transform Your Holiday Décor

Have you been looking to decorate the outside of your house for the holidays but you aren’t sure where to start? Maybe you could add something like a cool bauble trellis along your front walkway, or put something up in your windows. But what if you wanted to put up something on the actual sides of your house?

Well, ordinarily this might not be a problem, but if you have vinyl siding you don’t really want to punch holes, and nothing really stays up on it. Enter your new best holiday ‘hack’ with some hooks that make outdoor holiday decorating a breeze!

Today’s idea comes to us from Gilla Leigh, a TikTok creator and interior designer who has even been featured on Forbes! She shares the pain and hassle that comes with vinyl siding on your house, but luckily for us, she also has a semi-magical hook that takes all that hassle out of the decorating process.

Found on Amazon, these cheap and easy-to-use hooks essentially have a small lip on one side that you can pop in, and under, the bottom edge of your vinyl siding. You won’t be able to see it, but there is typically a little bit of overhang where it curls back in on itself. This is where that hook attaches too, and as long as you don’t put anything ‘too’ heavy on the hook part, you will do absolutely no damage to your siding. That makes it far better than nails, in our opinion!

So, just in case you don’t already have all sorts of screws or nails through your siding, just head on over to Amazon and look up some vinyl sliding hook hangers, or simply follow the link here for the exact ones that Gilla used on her own home!



