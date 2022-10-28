TX Woman Creates Stunning Entryway Using Only Wainscoting and Mirrors

We can’t even tell you how many times we’ve had a space in our homes that was screaming out for something to be done with it. Usually, that means turning a wall into an accent piece with a little bit of paint, or maybe some fancy decorations.

But you could also use something else that is almost as simple - wainscoting! For one truly tremendous wainscoting wall transformation, let’s take a look at how Stephanie of the BroadmoorHouse channel on TikTok changed up her entryway!

WATCH VIDEO HERE





Stephanie has a massive and gorgeous new-built house and she’s been transforming the still fairly new spaces into something that was more ‘homey’. Her recent focus has been on her large, but rather blank, entryway. So she grabbed a bunch of wainscoting and a table saw and got to work.

Now we would like to point out that, although Stephanie has a husband who is a designer, she has never really done a project entirely on her own before. So if you need a sign to try something new, this is it!

To start this project, Stephanie used a digital lever to project lines onto her wall, which she then sketched to follow later. The wainscoting is then cut to size and she starts attaching the pieces to the wall in larger vertical rectangles and smaller horizontal ones. These are then highlighted with a few gold accent lamps as well as black framed mirrors and pictures.

The end result is chic and high class and certainly looks way, way more expensive than the actual cost of everything. This is yet another example of how you can really upscale the look of a place with the addition of a few accents and a bit of hard work, and we really hope you decide to do something similar in your own home!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.