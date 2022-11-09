Skip to main content

How Do You Know What To Put on Your Walls? Just Use These Simple Tips!

This takes the guesswork out of wall décor!

Have you ever stood in front of your blank wall and wondered…

“What the heck am I going to put up there?” Well, first of all - we feel your pain. There have been plenty of times that we weren’t sure how to decorate a certain space or thought that what we added to our wall was a bit too much, but luckily one TikTok creator has come up with a super simple guide that will take the hard part out of figuring it out!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So when it comes to all things home-related, Julie Sousa of the AvantGarde channel has it down pat. An avid DIY’er who is already doing her own home, she has a ton of ideas and inspiration to share, including how and what you should put up on your walls, and where.

Lack light in your living room? Use that blank wall to carefully position mirrors of all sizes and shapes to catch and reflect any and all light that you can! This has the added bonus of not only making your room seem brighter, it will also make the area feel larger since mirrors tend to add depth.

If you find yourself low on storage, then you should add floating shelves and tons of little boxes and other pieces that you can use to display things up and off the ground or even hide away tiny keepsakes that you want up but not necessarily out. Baskets, bowls, and boxes are all the name of the game here.

Curtains surrounding windows and focal-point paintings round out the list with their own little recommendations, and honestly, we have to thank Julie so much for helping us out in figuring out exactly what we should put where when it comes to wall hangings!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

christmas arch
Article

This DIY Budget Friendly Ornament Arch Will Take Your Christmas Décor to a Whole New Level

shutterstock_533329660
Article

Woman Repurposes Butcher Block Tool Box as a Kitchen Storage Island and It’s Genius

wooden ladder
Article

Trendy Vintage Ladder Gets the Perfect “Second Chance”

bathroom mirrors
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Black Tape to Give Bathroom Mirror Ultimate Upgrade

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Makes Trendy Looking Coasters Out of Crayola Air Dry Clay

disco
Article

This Is a Sign You Need to Get Yourself Some Funky Disco Tiles

shutterstock_1923641291
Article

Watch This Cafe’s Bathroom Get a Flamingo Makeover

amazon finds
Article

These Amazon Finds Will Cut Your Cleaning Time In Half

home office
Article

Woman Builds Husband the Perfect Home Office In Just 2 Weeks

bottle brush Christmas trees
Article

Think You Have an Obsession? You Have Nothing on This Christmas-Loving Woman

dumpster diving
Article

Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster

Black accent wall
Article

This Might Be Your Sign to Paint Your CeIling Black

christmas stockings
Article

Woman Does Trendy “Christmas Bomb” Video With a Steamy Twist

Curtains
Article

Here's an Easy Way to Make Your Home Look Expensive

bar cart
Article

Man Finds Bar Cart In the Trash and Gives It a Great Second Life

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.