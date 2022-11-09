How Do You Know What To Put on Your Walls? Just Use These Simple Tips!

Have you ever stood in front of your blank wall and wondered…

“What the heck am I going to put up there?” Well, first of all - we feel your pain. There have been plenty of times that we weren’t sure how to decorate a certain space or thought that what we added to our wall was a bit too much, but luckily one TikTok creator has come up with a super simple guide that will take the hard part out of figuring it out!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So when it comes to all things home-related, Julie Sousa of the AvantGarde channel has it down pat. An avid DIY’er who is already doing her own home, she has a ton of ideas and inspiration to share, including how and what you should put up on your walls, and where.

Lack light in your living room? Use that blank wall to carefully position mirrors of all sizes and shapes to catch and reflect any and all light that you can! This has the added bonus of not only making your room seem brighter, it will also make the area feel larger since mirrors tend to add depth.

If you find yourself low on storage, then you should add floating shelves and tons of little boxes and other pieces that you can use to display things up and off the ground or even hide away tiny keepsakes that you want up but not necessarily out. Baskets, bowls, and boxes are all the name of the game here.

Curtains surrounding windows and focal-point paintings round out the list with their own little recommendations, and honestly, we have to thank Julie so much for helping us out in figuring out exactly what we should put where when it comes to wall hangings!



