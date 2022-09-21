Skip to main content

Foam Artist Creates Unique Wall Art Anyone Can Make

What a cool concept!

One way to switch up the vibe in any space in your home is by adding wall art. It doesn’t require any home renovations, you can easily customize it to fit your style and the best part, you don’t always have to spend so much money to achieve the look you want.

We’ve seen quite a few artists across social media showcase their amazing artistic talents through their work and our recent discovery of TikTok content creator and foam artist @rose.brnr is our new favorite. This foam art piece she recently created is too cool!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, she created this unique piece using a can of foam create a face that has viewers in the comments questioning if it’s the entertainer Drake or singer Frank Ocean. While it’s debatable if it’s the popular rapper, singer or possibly NBA player Lebron James, one thing is for sure — this foam wall art is too cool and appears to be something that anyone with a single artistic bone in their body can create.

We’re impressed with her unique approach to art and so are the viewers in the comments. Many of her followers and viewers of the video took to the comment section to express their thoughts. “OMG HOW COOL IS THIS,” @alleya_music wrote. “Obsessed!! This is so good!!!” @winya_art shared. “So creative, it’s amazingly beautiful,” @mariajuulpetersen commented.

While many folks in the comment section loved this art piece, one viewer noted that chemicals will continuously float in her room as a result of doing this DIY. While this may be true, she can always purify the air in her home while enjoying her beautiful art work! 

