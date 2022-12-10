Couple Has Genius Hack For Hanging Stuff On Walls

The fun part about home remodeling is when it comes time to decorating, choosing textiles, art, special tones, decor items, accent pieces, stand out lamps, and curtains that make you smile everytime you look at them.

Interior design is all fun and games until it comes time to hanging stuff on the walls, and if you are working with your married partner it can often lead close to divorce, not really but ya know… there's lots of “no I said move it that way” “why didn't you listen to me” being yelled back and forth.



Husband and Wife duo @linds.bowen came up with a nifty solution so you and your partner never have to procrastinate hanging wall decor ever again.

To start the couple chooses their item they are wanting to hang, they flip it over and measure with masking tape the points of where the item attaches. They stick the tape on the back of the item and uses a pencil to add marks of where to place screws or hooks. They then, using a level, place the masking tape on the wall where the item will be hung. A few screws are added where the marks are and the item is hung onto the wall covering up the masking tape and creating a stress free process for the couple!

