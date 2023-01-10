Canadian Couple Builds Gorgeous DIY Ledge for Over the Bed Decor

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Home DIY projects are easily some of the best DIY projects to tackle, especially when it involves doing so with your loved ones. When you’re doing a DIY project with your partner, it not only can make the task much easier to complete, but the finished project can turn out even more beautiful than you imagined when you put both of your ideas together.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and DIYer @onceuponabungalow. With the help of her husband, they were able to create a gorgeous DIY ledge over their bed and we are in awe!

In the quick video, the couple started off the DIY project by adding some paneling to the wall before following up and screwing a scrap piece of pine into the studs located in the wall. They the took a 2x6 piece of wood and screwed that into the pine they previously screwed into the wall to create the ledge. To give the DIY ledge even more detail and to cover the screwed holes on the pine, they used wood glue to place 2-inch pieces of wood onto the holes. She then stained the project and and added a few small details to finish the project.

We have to say, just like her followers and viewers in the comment section we’re impressed with how stunning this DIY project is!

