Skip to main content

Woman’s Solution For Two Large Holes In her Wall Is Very… Creative.

Why cover it when you can make it magical?

We’re always taught to cover what’s flawed to make it more beautiful. From magazines to television and social media, we’re constantly bombarded with multiple ways to hide our imperfections, however, rather than cover what’s broken or flawed, why not embrace it? That’s exactly what TikTok user @vroncawm did with these two large holes in her wall and tbh, it looks so magical and ethereal!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that already has over two million views, Veronica take an empty box of Oreos and glues a printed picture of the blue, purple and pink well from “Coraline” onto the center of the box. Next, she takes navy and baby blue cut fabric strips and uses a hot glue gun to glue them down in a spiral motion onto the cardboard box, creating a spiral around the printed picture. Moving along, she then takes a paint brush and paints random spots of bright purple and blue onto the fabric. To finish the project, she glued it onto her wall and created a door for it and when it opens, it looks as though you could actually go through it (although it’s really tiny)!

Much like her followers in the comment section, we are obsessed with how beautiful and creative this is!

digging up plants
Article

Woman's Planting 'Fail' Makes Us Feel A Little Better About Our Own Garden Oops

pink fridge
Article

Woman Creates Pink Fridge of Her Dreams With One Simple Product

dirty house
Article

Friends “Prank” Honeymooning Couple But People Think They Took It Too Far

gnome
Article

DIY Gnome Wreath Is Perfect For Fall

folding table
Article

Teacher Transforms Thrifted Tables Into a DIY Notepad and Pencil

compost
Article

Woman Shows How She Made a Space-Saving Composting Tower

cluttered kitchen
Article

Try These Simple Swaps To Help You Clear Up Clutter In Your Kitchen

Plant eater plant
Article

Wisconsin Woman Transforms Pumpkins Into Giant Plant Eaters And We’re Obsessed

woman crafting
Article

Woman Makes the Cutest Swing Shelves for Just $4

changing door
Article

Man Shares How You Can Change the Vibe of Your Room With One Small $20 Renovation

hanging curtains
Article

For Anyone Who Needs Privacy But Has an Awkward Window That Can’t Hang a Curtain, This Trick Is For You

shutterstock_1868216278
Article

Take a Virtual Tour Of a Totally Untouched 1950s Home

Wall plants
Article

These Dollar Tree DIY Faux Wall Planters Are Stunning and So Easy To Do

pumpkin candle
Article

These DIY Pumpkin Candles Are So Perfect For The Fall Season

painting wall
Article

This Painter's Hack Using Tape Is Absolute Gold

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.