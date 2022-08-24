Skip to main content

Mom Redoing Toddler’s Room Finds Incredible Discovery Under Layers of Wallpaper

This was a pretty big win!

By now we all know exactly how hard it can be to get the wallpaper off of your walls. It is why we have so many tips and tricks to help you through the process! This difficulty seems to only increase as time goes by, to the point where if your wallpaper is more than a few years old (try decades in some cases), it can seem easier to just paint over it.

But what if there was something beneath the wallpaper - some secret that you couldn’t imagine being there? Would it change your mind about removing the wallpaper? Would it almost make it a little enjoyable even?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Our featured Tiktok Creator, Brittany, was recently removing the floral wallpaper in one of the bedrooms in her house and she, like many of us, was prepared for many tedious hours of soaking and scraping. But when she was able to peel off a small portion of the multiple layers she saw something extremely surprising…

Where there should have been only wall, a vintage image of Daisy Duck was staring back at her! Well, sort of glowering, but you get the idea. So, like any of us would do, she begins to peel up the rest to see what other goodies she can find.

And there is more, so much more! Each peel of the wallpaper reveals more and more of the image beneath, and though it does stop at a certain point there is more than enough of the vintage art left on the wall to do something with.

One savvy TikTok commenter apparently found the same wallpaper and dates it back to being released in 1969 - meaning this wallpaper has been around for over five decades! And it still looks to be in great shape, meaning there are many ways that Brittany can incorporate it into her kiddo’s new room!

making earrings
Article

Washington Woman Makes the Most Drop-Dead Gorgeous Earrings For Wedding

female builder
Article

Woman Epically Claps Back At Haters Who Said She Didn't Pull Off Epic Renovation Herself

mirrors on wall
Article

Couple Constructs Cute Mirror Wall For Under $60

shutterstock_1031099038
Article

Florida Woman Shares Huge Perks of Being and Air BnB Cleaner

painting tiles
Article

Instead of Re-Tiling Kitchen Floors, This Ohio Woman Paints Them and the End Result Is Stunning

tangled cords
Article

Woman Concocts The Perfect Way to Hide Cords

painting clay
Article

Woman Creates Adorable Customized Cat Clay Dish That You Will Love

pencils and grass
Article

Woman Shares Pencils You Can Plant and Grow From and It’s Pretty Amazing

water color pan
Article

Creator Makes Water Colors Out of Make Up and It is Gorgeous

glass lamp shade
Article

Are You Ready To Transform Old Lamp Shades Into Gorgeous Planters?

shutterstock_2104630829
Article

Woman Refinishes Her Brick and It Makes Such a Huge Difference

washing machine with clothes
Article

If You Aren't Doing This Step Then You Are Cleaning Your Washer All Wrong!

neighbors greeting each other
Article

Man Shares the Adorable Reaction His Elderly Neighbor Had to His “Gift”

witch
Article

Mom Transforms Old Milk Carton Into the Best Halloween Decorations Ever

fluffing sheet
Article

These Three Simple Hacks Will Actually Make Your Life Easier

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.