Man Shares the Best Way to Patch Up a Hole In the Wall

Calling in a handyman is tempting when you've got a hole in the wall, but this solution is often unnecessary. A small hole can be patched up with just a few minutes of prep work and a few items from your local hardware store. If you're looking for something more permanent (i.e., if it's too large for one drywall patch), there are options available—but they'll require more time and effort than simply buying some plasterboard and applying it yourself.

The easiest way to fix a small hole in the wall is to use a drywall patching kit and the right tools, including the proper scraper and supports (wood behind the drywall patch piece). Watch this video for more insight:

People easily saw how great of a job this creator did, saying, "It's surprising how often people do these repairs wrong. This guy did a good job. The back support is vital for a lasting repair." @D Avalos

To begin, you'll need to ensure that your walls are clean. You don't want dirt or dust getting into your repair work—it's hard enough as it is!

Next, you'll want to apply some water-resistant spackling compound over the damaged area before applying the patch. This will help ensure that any moisture doesn't get inside your wall when you're working on it later.

Scrape off any loose paint with a scoring tool or utility knife before applying any filler product over the top of it.

If you have a small hole in your wall, you can patch it up yourself. To do this, you need to purchase a drywall patch kit at your local hardware store. A good quality kit will include:

Drywall saw

Putty knife

Taping knife (or trowel)

Sandpaper in different grits (use 80 for fine repairs and 120 for normal repairs)

It’s a simple process: buy the right tools and supplies, then patch up your hole in a few easy steps. It’s not rocket science! Follow our advice, and you'll be back to normal in no time.