Woman Paints Wallpaper Despite Everyone’s Objections and It Looks Incredible

We seem to get a ton of advice, day in and day out, on the various things that we should, and shouldn’t do, to our houses. From making sure everything is ‘presentable’ to the next buyer (which, I don’t personally get) to ‘this is the only way to clean’ - it’s just a lot! But sometimes it is better not to listen to all the naysayers and just do your own thing.

Case in point, painting your wallpaper! Time and time again we’ve been told this is an absolute no-go, but TikTok creator Kerryanne Hubbard tried it, and it made a world of difference in her house!

Now, there are plenty of people out there (myself included) who have wallpaper on their walls. In fact, I cannot remember a house I have lived in that didn’t! And typically, if there is some sort of wallpaper in your house, then you know that it gets old over time, either in the looks or simply because it is no longer in style, and thus it has to be changed out.

Which, quite frankly, can be a huge pain.



But what if you could simply paint over it instead? And yes, most of us are told NOT to do this, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t. In fact, Kerryanne recently had bought some wallpaper that she absolutely loved, but it wasn’t quite the right color. So, right after putting it up, she decided to give it a whole new look with a fresh coat of paint.

The cream color works so beautifully with the background texture of the wallpaper, and I personally would never have been able to tell that this piece WASN’T colored in the first place! I am definitely going to have to put this in my bag of tricks for the future!



