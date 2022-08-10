Skip to main content

Woman’s Walls Are Seemingly “Bleeding” and No One Can Figure Out Why

She’s lived in the house for 20 years and cannot figure out the problem.

It’s not every day when we experience random issues in our home that are completely unexplainable and leave us scratching our heads trying to figure out a solution to the random situation. While some of us may have thankfully dodged experiencing such moments, not everyone has been so lucky.

Today’s case in point: TikTok content creator @lexyraye. Recently, she uploaded a video showing us how her bathroom wall appears to be…bleeding. Yes, bleeding.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s already amassed over three million views, we’re shown a dark red liquid that dripping down from her mirror cabinet onto her countertop. What’s even more strange is that when she opens the cabinet door, there’s no evidence of the liquid substance on the inside. This is a really confusing situation that’s for sure giving us horror movie vibes.

Naturally, people took to the comment section to express their thoughts regarding this perplexing situation. “Give it a couple years and a push up bra and it will blossom into a beautiful full length mirror,” @lymitlessmedia joked. “Oh! this happened to me! There's little adhesive bits at the bottom of the cabinet and they're melting,” @thefandombaker shared. “I've seen this before actually, all you have to do is throw away the whole house,” @niiicolaaa_j hilariously commented.

Uhhh, while we don’t have any answers to this strange situation, we’re invested. Hopefully, we’ll get an update soon! 

