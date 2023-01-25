Woman Uses Walmart Bookshelves to Elevate Her Entryway Way Closet

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have some closet space that you simply don’t know what to do with? You could let it continue being an overfilled and underused basic closet space, but what if you could elevate it? Take it to a whole new level with a simple, basic addition.



You can do it! Just take a page out of Nanah Martinez’s book and turn it into your own organized space instead!

Now, I know what you’re thinking… It would take too much time, effort, and money to turn an entire closet into something that is far more functional and organized, no matter how large or small it was! But what if I told you that it doesn’t have to be any of those things? It is possible, and all it takes is a trip (or two) to Wal-Mart!

So at Wal-Mart you are going to want to go to the furniture section, and look for some of the cheaper twenty-dollar option bookshelves. You can get two, three, even more of them for less than you’d spend just about anywhere else. While you are there, go ahead and grab some decor items as well - you can usually find a decent set for fairly cheap, and that will help fill up the extra space that you aren’t actively using.

Get those home and get them set up in your closet. Depending on your space you can arrange them in all sorts of different ways, such as putting one against the back wall and the others against the sides. You can also take a page out of Nanah’s book and go ahead and add some spring-loaded runners for your hanging stuff to use up any extra space as well.



From there just decorate as you wish, add those extra bits that you want to tuck away, and go on about your day!



