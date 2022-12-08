Mom Uses $7 Walmart Mirrors To Create a Renter-Friendly Mirror Wall

There are plenty of ways that you can creatively dress up your home without blowing major bucks on even the smallest renovations. You could dress up your walls with paint, go ham with old fabric scraps in creative ways, or use cheaper versions of more expensive items to dupe great looks you’ve always seen and wanted but never quite made the jump to.

Case in point, this mirror wall that Ferrari Cruz put together for less than sixty bucks from Walmart (and best of all, it’s renter friendly!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So your very first step to recreating this look from Walmart is to head to said store and go to their home décor section. There, if you are lucky, you’ll be able to find some full-length mirrors for only seven bucks. They even have black frames, so you don’t have to do much else with them (unless you want to, that is.) I personally think you could jazz it up with some gold speckle paint, but I love anything gold.

Next, get them all home and measure out your area to ensure that you have enough space, and enough mirrors, then plan out your layout. If they are just a little bit smaller than your space, you can easily move them around to leave a small, artistic gap around the sides.

After that, get yourself some 3M double-sided tape from Home Depot, and get to sticking. You’ll want to do small bits around each corner and one in the middle, just to make sure everything holds. Press the first mirror into place, and follow that with each other mirror until you have them all up on the wall.



Give everything one last good clean, add some decorative bits and bobs of your choice, and voila - a mirror wall for less than $60 (but don’t tell your friends that!)



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.