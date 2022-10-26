Skip to main content

Watch How a Walnut Transforms Into a Polly-Pocket-Sized Library

So cute!

Remember Polly Pocket? If you're a '90s kid - you know. It's basically a miniature doll and her portable tiny doll house. And for some reason, tiny things are still in, even in 2022. Where Polly Pocket might not be around as much anymore, people come up with other ideas, such as tiny terrarium earrings.

Or miniature homes - just like Polly Pocket - but handcrafted, as this TikTok account @gloss shares in their video. 

Can you believe this? It's made out of real walnuts! Look how tiny, yet detailed everything is! 

It certainly reminds me of the original Polly Pocket but way smaller. This artist is extremely skilled. It's hard to tell how they prepared the walnuts before creating little homes, but I'd assume they used some sort of coating to protect the walnut from shattering, especially attaching the door hinge - so it can be opened. When it comes to the interior, I could imagine they got all material from a craft store, such as Michaels. These walnuts even have some fairy lights!

As you can see, there is a walnut for everything and everyone. You can find a library, a dining room, a forest, a home with little animals in it, and a bathroom even. I can only guess here, but it seems as if the options are endless. 

This would probably sell great on Etsy, as well as make great gifts. Although, the only purpose of having a walnut like this, is to display it. 

