Woman’s Dad Cuts Down Walnut Tree and Ends Up Making Her a Gorgeous Side Table

When we say that this woman's father made her a side table, we're not exaggerating. He chopped down a walnut tree in his backyard, processed it into lumber, and then used it to build the table. The result is a one-of-a-kind side table with a unique pattern, and it's so gorgeous that the proud daughter couldn't wait to show it off to the world.

The daughter couldn't wait to show off her dad's creation on and explained he's the reason she has high standards for men.

Others were so inspired they were ready to rush off and make their own. "Please hold. I’m going to go cut down this black walnut trees I’ve been wanting out of my backyard." @Julene Ambuske

While other folks were focused on the unusal hourglass figure of the table.

"It's so snatched." @Chloé Choudhury

"This is gorgeous!!!….. alternative comment: That table is built like a Pixar mom!" @Anna

