If You Aren't Doing This Step Then You Are Cleaning Your Washer All Wrong!

So every day we seem to learn something new. It may be picking up a new craft to help still our fidgety hands, or maybe it is what not to do when it comes to gardening. No matter what, we are constantly picking up advice from others around us and putting that knowledge to good use in some way or another.

So what if we were to tell you that there is something important that you have been missing when it comes to your washer? Something right under your nose that, admittedly, we had no idea of ourselves!

Biggie Clean is obviously into cleaning, big time. It is right there in the name, after all. He offers a lot of cleaning advice and insights on his page, but this was that we are featuring today is a doozy. In fact, we can honestly say that most of us had no idea that this was even a thing, and we will be sharing it with all of our friends as soon as possible.

So what is the ‘big secret’? The fact that you need to clean the little tube thing at the bottom of your washer. What little tube thing, you might be asking? Well, that is the same thing that we questioned ourselves.

This tube appears to have a lot of the ‘gunk’ that builds up in your washer over time, and can be found behind a little door that, as Biggie Clean points out, is often in an inconspicuous area. There is also a filter that can be pulled out and… let us just say ‘ew’ when we saw that for the first time.



Though it should be cleaned out every few months, we would never have thought to even clean it out (considering we didn’t know it existed!) We also agree with one commenter who said that ‘if it is supposed to be cleaned out so often, why put it in an inconvenient spot?’

So what do you think? Is this something you’ll start doing, or just hope that you can continue not cleaning out?