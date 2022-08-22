Skip to main content

If You Aren't Doing This Step Then You Are Cleaning Your Washer All Wrong!

We never thought of this!

So every day we seem to learn something new. It may be picking up a new craft to help still our fidgety hands, or maybe it is what not to do when it comes to gardening. No matter what, we are constantly picking up advice from others around us and putting that knowledge to good use in some way or another.

So what if we were to tell you that there is something important that you have been missing when it comes to your washer? Something right under your nose that, admittedly, we had no idea of ourselves!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Biggie Clean is obviously into cleaning, big time. It is right there in the name, after all. He offers a lot of cleaning advice and insights on his page, but this was that we are featuring today is a doozy. In fact, we can honestly say that most of us had no idea that this was even a thing, and we will be sharing it with all of our friends as soon as possible.

So what is the ‘big secret’? The fact that you need to clean the little tube thing at the bottom of your washer. What little tube thing, you might be asking? Well, that is the same thing that we questioned ourselves.

This tube appears to have a lot of the ‘gunk’ that builds up in your washer over time, and can be found behind a little door that, as Biggie Clean points out, is often in an inconspicuous area. There is also a filter that can be pulled out and… let us just say ‘ew’ when we saw that for the first time.


Though it should be cleaned out every few months, we would never have thought to even clean it out (considering we didn’t know it existed!) We also agree with one commenter who said that ‘if it is supposed to be cleaned out so often, why put it in an inconvenient spot?’

So what do you think? Is this something you’ll start doing, or just hope that you can continue not cleaning out?

water color pan
Article

Creator Makes Water Colors Out of Make Up and It is Gorgeous

glass lamp shade
Article

Are You Ready To Transform Old Lamp Shades Into Gorgeous Planters?

shutterstock_2104630829
Article

Woman Refinishes Her Brick and It Makes Such a Huge Difference

neighbors greeting each other
Article

Man Shares the Adorable Reaction His Elderly Neighbor Had to His “Gift”

witch
Article

Mom Transforms Old Milk Carton Into the Best Halloween Decorations Ever

fluffing sheet
Article

These Three Simple Hacks Will Actually Make Your Life Easier

faux wood floor
Article

Renter-Friendly DIY Costs Only $40 and Her Floors Look Brand New

shutterstock_147381659
Article

Couple Doesn’t Want To Spend 3k On a Table, So They Made It Instead

shutterstock_1469251982
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Glitter Water Bottle From Walmart

digging up plants
Article

Woman's Planting 'Fail' Makes Us Feel A Little Better About Our Own Garden Oops

pink fridge
Article

Woman Creates Pink Fridge of Her Dreams With One Simple Product

galaxy
Article

Woman’s Solution For Two Large Holes In her Wall Is Very… Creative.

dirty house
Article

Friends “Prank” Honeymooning Couple But People Think They Took It Too Far

gnome
Article

DIY Gnome Wreath Is Perfect For Fall

folding table
Article

Teacher Transforms Thrifted Tables Into a DIY Notepad and Pencil

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.