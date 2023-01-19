Decorator Brilliantly Hides Washer and Dryer With This Stunning Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As much as we may all love and appreciate having extra space in our home, sometimes, that’s not always attainable, especially depending if you live in an area where compact living is normal (hello, New York).

If you’re someone who can relate to this, this organization/storage hack from TikTok content creator @decorbymaggie may be exactly what you need!

Okay, so this quick video highlights how @decorbymaggie cleverly utilized her bathroom space to add her two-in-one washer and dryer right next to her bathroom sink and installed a beautiful sliding door that’s used to cover one area while using the other area. This little hack may not seem like a big deal, but given that she was able to brilliantly add a sliding door to perfectly close off one section while not using it, makes the space look slightly larger and even more neat (also, the beautiful décor easily elevates the space, too, TBH).

This organization and storage hack is serious goals, especially if you’re working with limited space!

