Watch Woman Instantly Upgrade Her Doors With This Simple and Cheap Tape Hack

Who knew something so small could make such a big impact?

Renters and college kids have a common décor enemy: permanence. It can be hard to transform a space when you aren't allowed to change anything. However, not every major upgrade has to last forever. In fact, you can do it for under $15 in total.

Don't take our word for it. TikToker and designer Designed By Been can show you exactly what she did to make her place feel a little more opulent. 

All she did was add a bit of metallic washi tape to her door panels and boom: Instant regal feel. It also couldn't be any easier to execute. All you have to do is line it up with the edges and snip. Stretch it out, stick, and you are in business. 

You can also get even more creative with it and design a geometric accent wall using the tape as a guide. If you aren't in love with the shiny metallic gold, you can easily swap for a matte black. They sell Washi tape in a variety of designs and sizes, but all run relatively cheap. This multi size three pack is only $13.99 on Amazon and works well on various surfaces. 

And when you're sick of it or have to move on, it comes right off. Win-win for everyone!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

