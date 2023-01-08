Woman Gives TV a Major Upgrade With Washi Tape

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all know aesthetics play a major role on social media, so it makes sense as to why many content creators put a lot of thought and effort into making sure their entire space “Pinterest-worthy,” including certain items in their homes such as their beds, sofas and even TVs.

So it’s no surprise that one of the most trendy DIYs that took over social media last year was creating frame TVs. Not only were frame TVs aesthetically-pleasing, but these simple DIYs were a quick and easy way to give your TV a major upgrade without spending so much money. And if you’re one of the people that wants to give your TV a little makeover in the hopes of glamming up your space a little, try this easy DIY courtesy of TikTok content creator and DIYer, @staylovelyshoppe.

To update her TV, she created this DIY frame by simply spray painting the base of her TV gold and using gold washi tape that she ordered from Amazon. She then placed the base back onto her TV and just like that, she now has the beautiful look of a framed TV!

What a creative way to use washi tape! While we’re okay with our regular black TV, we have to admit, this $10 DIY completely upgraded her TV and we’re absolutely in love with it!

