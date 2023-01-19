Here’s How to Get Rid of a Wasp’s Nest Like a Pro

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Purchasing a home can also come with unwanted guests, such as wild animals or pests. And while calling a professional at times is advised, sometimes you can easily fix the issue yourself.

TikTok account Turf Badger shares in his video an easy way to rid of wasp nests in your home, without the help of a professional. Don't believe me? Keep scrolling!

So many wasps!

It sure looks easy enough to do yourself, if you know what you're doing and you aren't allergic to wasps. However, I would definitely call a professional to take care of this, as I'd be too scared the nest would fall on me or the wasps would hunt me down.

Because apparently, wasps not only have a photographic memory but can also hold grudges.

And I already had my experience with some angry wasps, no thanks.

However, if you want to proceed with this task yourself, be my guest. All you need is this tool, which is called a cobweb duster, as well as Delta Dust, which will keep the wasps from returning.

You'd have to make sure to distribute a lot of Delta Dust around your home with the cobweb duster, and when you push and spin to fully destroy their nests.

So, if you're unsure of doing it right and perhaps making it worse, it's better to call the professionals.

The TikTok community was also hesitant, according to the comments section.

