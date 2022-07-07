No Ice? No Problem! Try Using This Water Balloon Hack Instead!

If you have ever been camping during the hot summer months or attended any outdoor summer event, then you have likely had to carry ice with you. It is helpful to have, especially if you have to keep drinks or food cold, but that doesn’t mean it's necessarily convenient.

In fact, we cannot recall how many times we've had to run to the store to get extra ice to fill up our coolers because we didn't have enough to last the day, or worst of all, had leaks in the back of our vehicles since the ice melted. Luckily, we have some crafty DIY’ers out there with the perfect solution to this problem.

We have Virginiah Lane to thank for this super simple summery hack! Her brilliant yet easy-to-accomplish hack is going to change how we look at our coolers. Her secret happens to be water balloons and the reasoning behind why just makes sense.

Water balloons are already easy to use; you simply fill them up with water! But this hack has you tossing a few into the freezer instead of at one another, creating what are essentially, giant ice cubes. Before your trip, remove frozen balloons from your freezer and toss them into your cooler. It might even help if you froze some with a little less water so it helps fill up the nooks and crannies that larger balloons won’t fit into.

The best part about this hack is that not only will the balloons keep your goods cold, they’re slower to melt than ice cubes, won’t leak anywhere, and you can still use them for their intended purpose at the end of the day.

Just… don’t throw them at someone else while they are still frozen, please!