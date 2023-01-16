Plant Mom Shares Method for Watering Her 1,000 Plants All at Once and It's Genius

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you’re a plant parent or are a newbie to caring for plants, one thing that is known amongst all plant owners is that you must water them to give them a chance to thrive and blossom. While that’s common knowledge, what may not be so obvious to some plant owners, is not only how often to water them, but how to water them effectively to help them grow vigorously. If you’re a parent to many plants, watering every single one of them can be a chore that can take quite a while to complete, unless of course, you have a hack to help you out.

And if you’re in search of a good hack to show you how to make watering your many plants an easier task to complete, take a look at this genius method from TikTok content creator @joy.of.plants!

To water her few thousand houseplants, the major key that helps her water them all at once is the 100-foot cord that attaches to her sink and allows her to go through the entire house to ensure each of them are watered accordingly. The hack doesn’t stop there, though. Depending on the container the plants are in, such as if they have drainage inside decorative pots, she places drip trays underneath those plants when watering and she then places some of her plants inside the drip tray to bottom water her plants.

She repeats this simple process several times throughout her house to ensure her plants are watered and well taken care of and judging by the healthy appearance of her plants, it clearly works!

