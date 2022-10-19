Skip to main content

Man Discovers “Pens” That Can Save Your Houseplant’s Life

If you have trouble remembering to water your plants, this could help

All too often we forget to water our plants. There’s no shame in it - unless you have an alarm set all the time then you’re likely to get distracted by other things going on! And then you have to deal with the whole getting your poor plant back to where it should be, but then… What if you over water it?

It is a serious conundrum, but luckily one TikTok creator has a handy dandy device that can nix the whole guessing game and make it so much easier to know exactly how much you need to water your plant!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Kevin and the group from EpicGardening over on TikTok have a thing with coming up with creative ideas and sharing tips for taking care of plants that help make our lives just a little bit easier. Recently he shared one particular product that can be an absolute game changer if you ever have issues over or underwatering your plants.

Say you’ve left your potted plant get a bit too dry, but you don’t want to dump a ton of water on there for it to either a) not soak in or b) oversoak and drown the roots. What you need is a sustee plant moisture sensor! You simply take the pen-like device, insert it into the soil, and it instantly reads how much moisture is there.

And luckily the sensor is super easy to read - blue if there is enough moisture and back to white if it is dry! Leave the sensor in all the time and you can read the moisture at a single glance - it really is that easy! 

