Interior Stylist Shares Plant Hack That Lets You Know When To Water Your Plants

Plants are a great and inexpensive way to decorate any space in your home. While they’re always beautiful and offer a ton of benefits depending on which plant you choose to get, they’re not always easy to keep up with, unless you’re an experienced plant parent.

However, for those of us who aren’t skilled in plants and have a difficult time learning when is the best time to water our plants, then we have the perfect hack for you, courtesy of TikTok content creator @the_avantgarde!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This has to be one of the best plant hacks! As seen in the quick video, all you have to do is purchase a moisture meter and look for the name of your plant on the back of the packaging and locate its’ moisture number. Whenever your gage reads that number, that means it’s time to water your plant. This hack is so simple and is perfect for individuals who lack a green thumb, but have always been interested in becoming a plant parent to a few different plants.

The comments are mixed with people who love this hack and with this who believe using a wooden stick actually works better.

To each their own, but at least there a few different plant hacks available to help you care for your plants in the best way!

