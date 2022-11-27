Man Give Solid Advice On How to Get Rid of Water Rings on Tables

If you've got a water ring on your table, you're probably feeling a little embarrassed. But there's no need to be! We'll teach you how to get rid of water marks from your favorite piece of furniture with our step-by-step guide below. This creator shares a ton of hacks, but we were most impressed by the simplicity of all of them.

Check out how you can clean multiple surfaces in your home (not just water stained table tops).

This creator shared multiple hacks, not just how to clean water stains off of a table. He made a big show of how important lemons, vinegar, and baking soda are, too. Most people seemed surprised at how easy it was to clean with these agents.

"My man don't want me to clean things normally." @only_legend_lives

We're not quite sure what this means, since these are some pretty popular cleaning hacks.

One commenter clearly gets it. "So basically vinegar is the answer." @GLMateo

While others were honest about how little they would actually apply this (or any of these hacks). "Me adding this to my favorites knowing damn well I’m too lazy to do these." @i.creamed69

Seeing as there were so many hacks in that video, here's a quick recap of the very first one:

Place a clean rag on the table and apply steam to it.

Use a damp rag, not dripping wet, as this can cause more water to stain the table.

Iron the stain from center of the table, moving outward in small sections.

By the time you're done, every water stained table top in your home should be looking brand new!