Farmer Dispels Popular Myth Around Watering Plants

There are plenty of myths, both good and bad, surrounding gardening and planting. Most have been passed down between generations or by word of mouth between hobby farmers, and how true or false they are can easily get confused because of this.

Luckily for most of us, there are those willing to test these myths, reveal precisely how real they are, and change our minds about the best practices for raising our plants.

The myth getting debunked today involves watering your plants around midday, when the sun is usually at its highest (and hottest) point. We’ve often been told that doing so would result in us ‘burning’ our plants, the idea being that each of the water droplets would act as a tiny magnifying lens, enhancing the sun and burning the leaves beneath.

As Steve Smith from SmithsGardenTown over on TikTok points out, this is entirely untrue, and there is no record of this happening. Just imagine if it rained during the middle of the day and the sun came out right after; you never see burned plants from that, right?

In fact, not watering your plants (regardless of the time) can cause damage to the stems, so while it isn’t ideal for watering your plants at midday due to evaporation, it is better to water them than not water them at all. Make sure you are also watering the soil around the plants to help get to the roots and stop at least some of that evaporation. In the end, it is best to water your plants when you can, whether that be morning, noon, or night but always make sure you check the specific needs of each plant type as well! 

