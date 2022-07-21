Woman Shares Dad’s Trick For Watering Outdoor Potted Plants

If you’re anything like us then you are always on the lookout for one hack or another that will help you with taking care of and watering your plants. And we’ve brought them! Everything you need from indoor to outdoor plants, and even decoration tips, but today we are taking it back to the basics a little bit.

Do YOU know how to tell if your plants need water? We’ve got the clearest and easiest hack for telling!

TikTok creator Samantha Rose says that she picked up this trick from her dad, an avid gardener, and it has saved her and the lives of a lot of plants over the years. And you don’t need any special tools or gardening equipment, which is a win-win in our opinion.

So the trick to this ‘hack’ is to… kick the bucket. Okay, not quite, but honestly you are meant to kick the planter or whatever you have your plant growing in (as long as it isn’t something solid you will bust your foot on!)



The idea here is that the plant, its upper stems and leaves or flowers, will move and continue shaking with the kick if it needs water, but if it doesn’t it will remain still. And there is a little science behind this to make it appear even more legit! A well-hydrated plant is a little more ‘filled out while a drier plant will have less internal support.



Of course, if you don’t fully trust kicking your plant you could use more traditional methods, like testing the soil with your finger two knuckles deep and looking for brown spots!

And please, do not start kicking your friends to see if you are dehydrated! Even if one commenter did jokingly suggest it, this hack only works for plants, sadly.