Skip to main content

Woman Shares Dad’s Trick For Watering Outdoor Potted Plants

Saves time and a lot of plants’ lives

If you’re anything like us then you are always on the lookout for one hack or another that will help you with taking care of and watering your plants. And we’ve brought them! Everything you need from indoor to outdoor plants, and even decoration tips, but today we are taking it back to the basics a little bit.

Do YOU know how to tell if your plants need water? We’ve got the clearest and easiest hack for telling!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

TikTok creator Samantha Rose says that she picked up this trick from her dad, an avid gardener, and it has saved her and the lives of a lot of plants over the years. And you don’t need any special tools or gardening equipment, which is a win-win in our opinion.

So the trick to this ‘hack’ is to… kick the bucket. Okay, not quite, but honestly you are meant to kick the planter or whatever you have your plant growing in (as long as it isn’t something solid you will bust your foot on!)


The idea here is that the plant, its upper stems and leaves or flowers, will move and continue shaking with the kick if it needs water, but if it doesn’t it will remain still. And there is a little science behind this to make it appear even more legit! A well-hydrated plant is a little more ‘filled out while a drier plant will have less internal support.


Of course, if you don’t fully trust kicking your plant you could use more traditional methods, like testing the soil with your finger two knuckles deep and looking for brown spots!

And please, do not start kicking your friends to see if you are dehydrated! Even if one commenter did jokingly suggest it, this hack only works for plants, sadly. 

sweeping broom
Article

Woman Explains Why She Routinely Gives Her Broom a “Hair Cut”

2 hours ago
cleaning porch
Article

Woman Cleans Porch With Unexpected Ingredient and It Looks Amazing

3 hours ago
stuck on picture
Article

This Hack For Removing Stickers Is Pure Genius

4 hours ago
Autumn decorations
Article

This Woman's Autumn-Themed Front Porch Has Us Ready For the Fall Season

19 hours ago
wallpaper
Article

Dallas Woman Shares How To Easily Make Any Regular Wallpaper Removable With Zero Damage

20 hours ago
Succulent bowl
Article

Texas Woman DIYs Her Own Version Of a $205 Succulent Bowl and It’s Gorgeous

21 hours ago
Insects on a plant
Article

Woman Uses Tape to Get Rid of Organic Garden Pests

23 hours ago
blooming orchid
Article

If You Can’t Keep Orchids Alive, Try This Hack

Jul 20, 2022
Husband gardening
Article

Woman Catches Husband Wearing Her Shorts Gardening But the Joke Is Definitely On Him

Jul 20, 2022
plant in can
Article

Woman Creates Awesome Planters With Upcycled Cans

Jul 20, 2022
Trader Joes Flowers
Article

Washington Florist Creates Gorgeous Bouquet Using Inexpensive Flowers From Trader Joe's

Jul 20, 2022
popsicle sticks
Article

Swedish DIY’er Upcycles Old Nightstand With Popsicle Sticks

Jul 20, 2022
cluttered game pieces
Article

Mom Has a Genius Solution for Board Game Clutter

Jul 20, 2022
rounded headboard
Article

Texas Woman Makes Creating a DIY Arched Headboard Look Easy

Jul 20, 2022
shutterstock_1150384415
Article

This Is All You Need to Refresh Your Dingy Grout

Jul 20, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.