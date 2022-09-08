This WD-40 Hack Will Keep Bugs Out of Your House

No matter where we live, we all have one thing we’re constantly trying to combat — insects. From roaches and flies to ants and wasps, these insects can be a nuisance both inside and outside of our homes. Thankfully, we’ve encountered quite a few DIY sprays and concoctions across TikTok and this latest hack from TikTok content creator @jmg8tor seems to be another great TikTok find we can include on the list of hacks we can try to prevent bugs from crawling their way into our homes.

This simple hack only requires purchasing a can of WD-40 and spraying it around the window seals with a light coat to keep the spiders and other insects away. Additionally, you can also spray your soffits to prevents wasps and bees from making nests.

We love how simple this hack is and apparently, viewers in the comment section do as well and took to the comments to share their thoughts. “From a pest control technician, this is true,” @gabbieeee_xoxo wrote. “I’m starting to think it is the duck tape of the sprays!” @vickiberrypearce commented. “You had me at ‘keep bugs away’,” @stpeaster shared.

We’re anxious to see if this works and considering how cheap WD-40 is, it doesn’t cost much to try.