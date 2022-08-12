Woman Makes Wedding Bouquet Out Of Plant "Cuttings” So It Can “Live Forever”

Weddings can get really expensive depending on a number of factors. We all know that the cost of food, rental materials including tables and chairs, entertainment and wedding venue are only some of the factors that contribute to having an expensive wedding, however there are a few other unexpected items that can get pretty costly, too such as the bride’s wedding bouquet.

Depending on if you prefer real or faux flowers, the cost of a wedding bouquet can easily put a dent in your wallet. While it may not be as much as other items that contribute to your wedding, some floral bouquets can cost roughly a couple hundred dollars. Of course, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to designing wedding bouquets, however, if you’d rather not spend too much on your wedding bouquet, but still prefer a real and beautiful bouquet, take a look at this beautiful plant bouquet courtesy of TikTok content creator @lonelyplantsclubxo.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she simply takes a few cuttings from each of her plants and creates a gorgeous arrangement out before wrapping them into cellophane and paper and timing them with a rubber band. This affordable bouquet is simple, sustainable and stunning!

We love how she mentioned taking this approach to using houseplant cuttings as a wedding bouquet will give you an opportunity to reflect on your special day every time you look at your house plants. What a special and beautiful way to remember your wedding day.