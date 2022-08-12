Skip to main content

Woman Makes Wedding Bouquet Out Of Plant "Cuttings” So It Can “Live Forever”

What a beautiful and sustainable idea.

Weddings can get really expensive depending on a number of factors. We all know that the cost of food, rental materials including tables and chairs, entertainment and wedding venue are only some of the factors that contribute to having an expensive wedding, however there are a few other unexpected items that can get pretty costly, too such as the bride’s wedding bouquet.

Depending on if you prefer real or faux flowers, the cost of a wedding bouquet can easily put a dent in your wallet. While it may not be as much as other items that contribute to your wedding, some floral bouquets can cost roughly a couple hundred dollars. Of course, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to designing wedding bouquets, however, if you’d rather not spend too much on your wedding bouquet, but still prefer a real and beautiful bouquet, take a look at this beautiful plant bouquet courtesy of TikTok content creator @lonelyplantsclubxo.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she simply takes a few cuttings from each of her plants and creates a gorgeous arrangement out before wrapping them into cellophane and paper and timing them with a rubber band. This affordable bouquet is simple, sustainable and stunning!

We love how she mentioned taking this approach to using houseplant cuttings as a wedding bouquet will give you an opportunity to reflect on your special day every time you look at your house plants. What a special and beautiful way to remember your wedding day.

CD rack
Article

What This Woman Does to a Thrifted CD Rack Will Have You Hunting For One

1 hour ago
Stock pool
Article

Washington Woman’s DIY Stock Tank Pool Design Is So Dreamy

2 hours ago
fairytale cottage
Article

Mom Shares How She Transformed Her House Into a Fairytale Cottage

2 hours ago
faux stained glass window
Article

Woman’s Faux Stained Glass Has Everyone Fooled

4 hours ago
Fly on the window
Article

Texas Woman's DIY Fly Trap Only Needs Three Ingredients and Apparently Works Like a Charm

20 hours ago
plant bathroom
Article

California Woman Defends Her Bathroom Plant Wall

21 hours ago
skull in grass
Article

Woman Creates 'Unicorn Skull' Out of Bones and the Result Is Jaw-Dropping

21 hours ago
toothbrush holder
Article

DIY a Truly Unique Toothbrush Holder

22 hours ago
styrofoam sheets
Article

Watch This Crafter Repurpose Styrofoam Packaging Into Useful Shelf

22 hours ago
spray painting wall
Article

The Mural Outside This Sleepy Suburban Massachusetts Home Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

22 hours ago
dried lavender
Article

Woman Repurposes Halloween Sign For Gorgeous Year-Round Display

Aug 11, 2022
watering plants
Article

Interior Stylist Shares Plant Hack That Lets You Know When To Water Your Plants

Aug 11, 2022
swing decor
Article

Dollar Store Swing Shelf Is Cute and Affordable Way to Display Plants

Aug 11, 2022
home office
Article

Wife Surprises Husband With Epic Office Remodel

Aug 11, 2022
planted green onions
Article

If Your Planted Green Onions Look Like This, They’re Talking to You

Aug 11, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.