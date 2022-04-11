Skip to main content

Bride-to-Be Makes Gorgeous Pinterest-Worthy DIY Seating Chart For $12

This would sell on Etsy for Over $100, easy.

Weddings are in no way shape or form an affordable endeavor. When you want them to be special, trendy, and memorable, you usually have to shell out a few bucks to make it happen. That is, unless you are incredibly crafty. And brides who are willing to ditch their gowns (temporarily) for a work belt can save a fortune and still have a Pinterest-worthy wedding.

Bride-to-be Ann Wynn is absolutely one of those crafty creators who see potential in the smallest details. Instead of ordering an elaborate seating chart that typically sells for about $100 on Etsy, she figured out how to make one for just $12. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

A trip to the dollar store was really all she needed to make in order to have the materials for this stunning seating chart. She simply removed the backing for simple golden picture frames and wrote the names directly onto the glass. She took extra steps to secure the piece because it would be resting on an easel, but all in all it was a simple project brilliantly executed. 

The comments section seemed confused as to why she even needed this element, but truthfully seating charts are fairly common. It assures that people know they have a place for them and prevents any awkward exchanges or clumping. 

For those that saw its use, they commented on how gorgeous it was and how they'd be stealing it for their big day too! We happen to agree, and hope this crafty bride's wedding is as magical as she is envisioning and manifesting it to be. 

