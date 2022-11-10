Skip to main content

Bride's Brothers Served as Her Flower Boys and Proved They Understood the Assignment

They set the bar for flower boys everywhere

It’s not everyday we get to see flower boys replace the job of what little girls typically do at weddings, let alone grown men. However, the way this bride’s (@onlyonejesss) brothers were able to completely own the aisle for that brief moment before their sister eventually walked out was nothing short of amazing. We won’t be surprised if flower boys become a “thing” from now on because they definitely understood the assignment!

Coming out to Silk Sonic’s hit song “Leave the Door Open,” the duo was so smooth doing a classic two-step to the beat while playfully interacting with the audience and throwing out rose petals from their “flower boy” fanny packs. Judging by the loud cheers, laughters and smiles coming from the wedding guests, it’s safe to say the flower boys took their role very seriously and did a phenomenal job at it.

However, the wedding guests aren’t the only ones impressed with these flower boys; many of the TikTok and YouTube content creator’s followers flooded the comment section showering her brothers with compliments of their performance.

“Assignment understood! LOL” @tylersymonemedia wrote. “This is a thing, they win . Flower boys forever,” @yourlee2 shared. “By chance can they be hired for other weddings to be flower men? They could make a killing,” @angelareads81 wrote. “Now I want flower boys at my future wedding,” @igobylu shared.

Seriously, with flower boys like these two gentleman, who wouldn’t want them to be in their wedding?!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_552909
Article

This Woman Gives Her Bedroom a Checkered Accent Wall and It Looks Epic

painting mural
Article

Watch This Bathroom Get a Cool Mural Makeover

Cement table
Article

Woman Dupes $1450 Cement Table Using a Metal Trash Can and an Ikea Table

robot cleaner
Article

Woman Convinces Us We Need This Robotic Floor Mopper

mopping floor
Article

Woman Shows Difference Between Steam Mop And Swiffer and We Are Disgusted

Christmas tree on blurred background
Article

Five Below Is Selling $5 Christmas Trees

christmas collar
Article

Woman Makes a Curvy Christmas Tree Collar Out of Cardboard and It’s Incredible

zip ties
Article

Man Creates Makeshift Curtain Rod Holder Out of Zip-Ties

Trauma wall clock
Article

Woman Embroiders Numbers on Ikea Clock and It Looks So Cute

fretwork design
Article

Woman Replaces Wallpaper With “Wooden Fretwork” and to Say We’re Obsessed Is an Understatement

dusty ceiling fan
Article

This Is THE Solution For Dusty Ceiling Fans

tree round
Article

Woman Transforms Random Tree Log Into Adorable Decoration

christmas arch
Article

This DIY Budget Friendly Ornament Arch Will Take Your Christmas Décor to a Whole New Level

shutterstock_533329660
Article

Woman Repurposes Butcher Block Tool Box as a Kitchen Storage Island and It’s Genius

wooden ladder
Article

Trendy Vintage Ladder Gets the Perfect “Second Chance”

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.