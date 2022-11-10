Bride's Brothers Served as Her Flower Boys and Proved They Understood the Assignment

It’s not everyday we get to see flower boys replace the job of what little girls typically do at weddings, let alone grown men. However, the way this bride’s (@onlyonejesss) brothers were able to completely own the aisle for that brief moment before their sister eventually walked out was nothing short of amazing. We won’t be surprised if flower boys become a “thing” from now on because they definitely understood the assignment!

Coming out to Silk Sonic’s hit song “Leave the Door Open,” the duo was so smooth doing a classic two-step to the beat while playfully interacting with the audience and throwing out rose petals from their “flower boy” fanny packs. Judging by the loud cheers, laughters and smiles coming from the wedding guests, it’s safe to say the flower boys took their role very seriously and did a phenomenal job at it.

However, the wedding guests aren’t the only ones impressed with these flower boys; many of the TikTok and YouTube content creator’s followers flooded the comment section showering her brothers with compliments of their performance.

“Assignment understood! LOL” @tylersymonemedia wrote. “This is a thing, they win . Flower boys forever,” @yourlee2 shared. “By chance can they be hired for other weddings to be flower men? They could make a killing,” @angelareads81 wrote. “Now I want flower boys at my future wedding,” @igobylu shared.

Seriously, with flower boys like these two gentleman, who wouldn’t want them to be in their wedding?!

