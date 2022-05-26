Skip to main content

Watch How This Wedding Party Brilliantly Upcycles Their Flower Bouquets

Save money with this genius wedding hack!

Weddings can be very expensive. Between picking the right venue and choosing the perfect menu to accommodate all of your guests, the cost of your wedding can quickly drain your bank account. The good news is, however, there are some ways you’re able to save money and keep a little extra money in your wallet.

Texas Wedding Venue recently shared a genius wedding hack that will not only help brides everywhere save hundred of dollars, but will also serve as great decor pieces!

Rather than spend extra money on floral table centerpieces, brides can reuse the bridesmaid floral bouquets for the reception flowers after the wedding photos have been taken. Such a great idea! Especially considering that after the wedding is over, the bridesmaid’s bouquets are only used once and typically don’t serve another purpose. Upcycling at it’s finest. And if you’re wondering who will be in charge of transferring the floral bouquets to the table, your wedding planner or coordinator should take care of it, so no extra work from the bride on the special day.

We love this idea of brides saving money while also finding ways to beautifully upcycle!

