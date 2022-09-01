Skip to main content

This Couple’s First Wedding Anniversary Jar Is An Idea Worth Stealing

The gift that will keep on giving

We’ve seen many couples add unique touches to their wedding. From wearing a signature scent to having a bounce house photo booth, many couples opt to break away from tradition or simply do something that they’ll always make them reflect about their big day.

TikTok user and wife @sara.busser and her husband recently celebrated their one year wedding anniversary and had the most special way to celebrate it thanks to a beautiful idea they chose to do at their wedding.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, the couple is seen using a hammer to break open the glass jar that held tons of pieces of paper with handwritten notes of wisdom, advice and other messages received from all of the guests at their wedding.

While the couple reserved reading what the notes said in this video, we are in love with this idea, especially considering they did this for both their first year anniversary and their 10-year anniversary.

Viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “Imagine you get a note from someone who has passed since your wedding…I’m soooooooo doing this! Thank you!” @brookemerritt81 wrote. “I appreciate uniqueness so I don’t usually do this but…. I’m sorry I’m stealing this,” @ariescaptaur_attitude commented.

Uhhh we don’t blame anyone for using this idea at their own wedding — we love it! 

