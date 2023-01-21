This Is What Wednesday Addams’ Vanity Table Would Look Like

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

“They couldn’t even spring for real pig’s blood. It’s only paint.” said Wednesday Addams in the ever so popular Wednesday that made its debut on Netflix in late 2021. She said this while wearing perhaps her most dashing look, a vintage frilly black lace dress. Some of her other looks included an oversized black and white checkered sweater vest that she wore to relax in and another was a black leather skin suit with cat ears that she wore on a boat race.

Wednesday Addams has some fierce looks, and she needs somewhere to make those fierce looks happen. If Wednesday Addams had a vanity we imagine it would look something like the DIY vanity that TikToker and crafty lady @ohwelwtvrnvm made, it's spooky and cool.

Wednesday has to be getting ready somewhere and what other color would her vanity be than black?

The woman who created this vanity took a traditional white girly vanity and flipped it on its head for all of us dark babes. No fancy accent colors, no special hardware, no contrasting tones, all black just black. She painted the vanity- hardware and all- a jet black from head to toe, the only thing that didn't get painted, was the mirror and glass counter surface.

Wednesday would so approve.

