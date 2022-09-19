TikTok Creator Transforms Ikea Bookshelf Into Stunning West Elm TV Console Dupe

Want to start spending less on your home decor? Love to save money? Do you enjoy nice (yet not too expensive) things? So do we!

Although West Elm provides some incredible furniture and accessories for your house, they aren’t exactly budget friendly. So if you love the pieces but not the prices, it is time to get to DIY’ing yourself a dupe (or two!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Take TikTok creator Beverly Nina. She recently saw a West Elm television stand that would look great in her own room, but the price tag was a bit ‘too’ pricy. She is also pretty handy in her own right, so she figured she’d just dupe one herself!

So instead of purchasing the original West Elm piece, she went and bought a Kallax bookshelf from Ikea for a fraction of the price. This bookshelf, laid on its side, was the perfect size for what she had intended. Once the piece was built, along with the help of her little one overseeing the entire process, Beverly then moved on to the next step of her grand plan.

This next step involved cutting up a lot of little half dowels, painting them white, then getting out some square boards, painting those white as well, and attaching door hinges on them. This will then go in front of the open areas, since the original piece is a bookshelf afterall. So now there are four areas of storage that are hidden away behind the new doors, rather than out in the open, which really helps bring the ‘dupe’ to life.

Once everything is set up, Beverly gives the whole piece one last coat of paint and a brand new set of black handles to help finish off the piece and tie it all together in one cohesive look. A few knick knacks and putting into place and you’d never be able to tell that this was less than a hundred dollars worth of materials!