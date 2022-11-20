These Urban Telephone Pole Planters Are Epic

Living in urban areas is convenient for shorter commutes to work, seeing friends often, going out to eat, and having everything you need in a close proximity and possibly walking distance!

City and urban areas are not the top choice of places to live among home gardeners but who's to say you can have pops of colors and utilize street space for small gardens? TikTok content creator @sfinbloom shared a video of an urban planting design that will make any gardener swoon!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Perhaps one of the most famous eyesores of the city is the tall bland telephone pole, seen all throughout the city, now typically they host stacks of band flyers, chewing gum, or stickers but what this nifty gardener has done is so beautiful in an artistic way. The person who was behind this planter used old tin cans- large ones from a variety of food items. They staggered the containers on the telephone pole and secured them on, after they were attached to the pole the person filled them with dirt and beautiful plants.

Now every person that walks by gets to experience a little bit of greenery and charm right in the middle of a bustling city sidewalk!