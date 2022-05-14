Woman Shares Amazing Hack That Makes Her White Clothes Look New Again

I love a crisp white t-shirt. It’s practically a staple in my closet. You can dress it up with a cute knee-length skirt and heels or pair it with a pair of blue jeans and sneakers. While I consider it a necessary clothing item, I despise how I can only get a few good wears out of my white shirts before they eventually turn into an off-white, slightly gray color as a result of using bleach.

Thankfully, TikTok cleaning aficionado @nottheworstcleaner has an amazing cleaning hack for this issue! She showed her three million followers how this one product will make your off-white t-shirts look new again!

In the video, the popular TikToker introduces us to the magical product, Mrs. Stewart's Concentrated Liquid Bluing. She simply adds a few drops of the concentrated product to some cold water and explains to add the mix to your washer’s final rinse cycle for a larger load. If it’s for one white product, simply add the mix to a bucket, let it soak for 10 minutes, then rinse. Because it’s non-toxic, it won’t cause any yellowing or deteriorate your fabric. Ummm, win!

If this product seems to good to be true, it’s not. Some of her followers shared their praises about how great it is. “I used it for years when bartending to keep my tux shirts white,” said TikTok user @backatitagain17. “My mom used to use this on cloth diapers. Works amazing!” @xxmissxlissaxx commented. Another TikTok follower @stephanie4eva gushed "So funny, I was JUST talking about this with people yesterday and no one knew what it was..it’s so good.”

There you have it, yall. Considering how inexpensive this hack is, it’s time we back away from the bleach and pick up this magic in a bottle.