U.K. Wife Attempts to Scare Husband But it Quickly Backfires…

We hope she's still breathing after this…

One thing we love around here are some good and wholesome husband and wife pranks that make for a great laugh. The only thing better than this is when the prank backfires, and the outcome is even more hilarious than what was supposed to be funny.

Such is the case with TikTok user and wife, Emily of @maverickmother. In an attempt to prank her husband, she actually received an even bigger surprise instead.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the hilarious viral video that’s already garnered over 19 million views, Emily is seen hiding in the shower with a scary mask on attempting to scare her husband when he got home from work, but instead she actually was the one that was startled. From what it sounds like, her husband had quite the meal or two earlier in the day and finally had the opportunity to “release” himself in the same bathroom in which his wife was hiding in an attempt to scare him. How hilarious is this?! The comments are just as hilarious, too! “Bro was giving a full on symphony! That’ll learn ya!” @makeitwithmicah hilariously wrote. “Are you still breathing bestie?” @pourri commented. “He’s already fighting for his life,” @strugsnotdrugs hilariously shared.

We can only imagine how hard it was to breathe, but happy to see she recovered okay!

