Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

Nowadays anything is possible, especially with your smartphone and watch. Apparently, if you're a tech wizard you could hack any system, whether it's a Ring camera or a touch sink.

Don't believe me? Keep scrolling.

Tech wizard Brett (@b_turner50) shares in his video, how he hacked his AliExpress Touch Sink to be connected to his Smart Home.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Pretty cool idea! Especially if your hands are full or dirty.

If you aren't a tech wizard, I don't blame you, it seems a little complex. You can certainly hire someone who can connect your automatic sink with your Smart Home or watch if you want to experience the same luxury of free hands.

However, if you like the challenge of experimenting with tech-related puzzles, this would be a great way to get started. The first step is removing that little box that has the electronic device in it, rewiring it, and adding another device that is connected to the Smart Home. The touch sensor is also being added back, so both devices can work independently from each other. Since both are working on wifi, the new device needs to also be added to the wifi, that way it can appear on the Smart Home screen as a faucet and work in combination with Siri or Alexa - whichever system you have.

And as you can see, it does work - although there is a bit of a delay when he tells Siri what to do. And if he should ever encounter any plumbing issues, I'm sure he could fix that too or Siri could.

TikTok loved this hack as well, according to the comments section. One TikToker posted,

"Hey bro can I have some water?"

"Nah bro wifi's down."

This is certainly not a problem, Bret just has to use his hands.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.